News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Feel terrible that this happened,’ says Twitter CEO after high profile accounts get hacked and all the latest news

Twitter had earlier put out a statement noting that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The company said it is investigating and working to fix it. (Reuters file photo)

‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday took note of the hacking of high profile accounts including those of former US president Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. Read more

To ramp up coronavirus testing, Delhi clinics put TB machines to use

In a bid to expand coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing in the national capital, the Delhi government has started using two machines usually used to detect tuberculosis, to diagnose for the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Read more

Woman killed over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha, man walks into police station with severed head

A man in Odisha hacked to death a woman, who claimed she knew black magic, after she failed to save his brother’s life, the police said. He later walked into a police station with the severed head and axe, they added. Read more

‘We’re fed up with you’: Netanyahu faces backlash over Covid-19 response

They’ve been coming by the thousands, packing Tel Aviv’s main square, chanting outside the prime minister’s residence, and unfurling black flags from bridges spanning Israel’s highways. All with a single message: We’re fed up with you, Bibi. Read more

EXCLUSIVE | Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 so that Sehwag can open in ODIs: Former India keeper Ajay Ratra

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Ajay Ratra believes the credit for Virender Sehwag’s promotion as an India opener should be shared between former captain Sourav Ganguly and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Read more

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

The one thing that Katrina Kaif does the best is her ability to dismantle cliches. She is an outsider who made it big as an insider. She could speak no Hindi yet dreamt of making it big as a Hindi film heroine. Read more

Northeastern traditional attire ‘misappropriation’ online draws flak

Netizens recently took to social media to report that quite a few popular e-commerce websites where selling garments categorised as ‘fancy dress’ costumes inspired by the cultural attires of Northeastern states! Read more

