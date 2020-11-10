News updates from Hindustan Times: UK trying to sort out Mallya extradition issue as quickly as possible and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK trying to sort out Mallya extradition issue as quickly as possible

The UK is trying to resolve as quickly as possible the “confidential” legal issue holding up the extradition of fugitive businessman and former member of parliament Vijay Mallya to India, Britain’s acting high commissioner Jan Thompson said on Tuesday. Read more

Bihar election results: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party; JD(U) in third place

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tasted first victory in the Bihar Assembly election. Its candidates have won from Darbhanga and Keoti Assembly seats, according to Election Commission. Read more

Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda, says PM Modi at virtual summit

While speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the importance of countries respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Read more

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Preview: Mumbai Indians favourites to retain title against upbeat Delhi Capitals

“Even my mother can lead this Australian side,” former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns had famously quipped while talking about the great Australian team of the late 90s and 2000s, which went on to win three successive ICC World Cup titles and ruled the roost in Test cricket. That Australian team had an aura of invincibility around itself, which was a by-product of the unparalleled talent it had in store. It was a team that ticked every box and the opposition failed to find a chink in their armour. Read more

Ranveer Singh jumps on the roof of his car, delivers important message to sea of fans. Watch video

A video of actor Ranveer Singh, up to his usual antics, is being widely shared on social media. The video shows the famously flamboyant actor, on the roof of his car, surrounded by a sea of fans. Read more

Twitter launches custom Diwali emoji

Twitter today announced the launch of a customised emoji for Diwali. The new Diwali emoji can be activated with dedicated hashtags on Twitter, and it’s available in different regional languages as well. Read more

Harley-Davidson left us in the dark, say dealers on India exit

As a part of its new ‘Rewire’ strategy, Harley-Davidson confirmed its India exit in September. The news came as a shock since Harley was the first premium motorcycle brand in the country to set up shop officially and locally manufacture its bikes in India. The company dealers said in a FADA organised conference on Tuesday that they were kept in the dark regarding the company’s future plans and the news struck a huge blow as Harley-Davidson never officially informed its dealer body about its India exit. Read more

Woman bags world record title for completing largest hand-drawn maze in 3 months

If you loved solving mazes as a child, a video shared by Guinness World Record may amaze you thoroughly. Even if you didn’t, the intricate design and the hardwork behind the feat will leave you impressed. Read more

Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer

Donald Trump, the outgoing President of the United States of America, criticised pharma major Pfizer a day after it announced a breakthrough in its research to find a vaccine for Covid-19. The latter claimed that the vaccine it developed with BioNTech showed 90% effectiveness in preventing infection as per a study of initial evidence in the ongoing Phase 3 trial. Watch here