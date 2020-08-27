Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Unicef report flags unequal access to online classes across globe and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A student takes note while attending an online class at her home. (HT photo)

Unicef report flags unequal access to online classes across globe

At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren, which works to around 463 million, could not access remote learning since schools have been shut down because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak since early this year, according to a new report released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Thursday. Read more

GST severely hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, says Centre

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has been severely impacted due to coronavirus pandemic this year, says Revenue Secretary after GST Council meeting on Thursday. Read more

My ODI record was good before getting dropped: Ajinkya Rahane



For Ajinkya Rahane, the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a new start. Captain of Rajasthan Royals for major part of the 2019 edition, Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals for two spinners. It came after a long hiatus from limited-over cricket that saw him missing last year’s World Cup in England. Read more



Melania Trump or Adolf Hitler? Diet Prada calls FLOTUS out for flaunting fascist fashion at Republican National Convention

Melania Trump may be the better half of the most talked about man on Earth, but she has always been shrouded in mystique, and her relationship with Donald Trump, the present President of the United States, looks extremely strained, from the forced smiles to the hand slapping. Read more

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at ₹1.26 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched the new Hornet 2.0 at a price tag of ₹1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Read more

‘20-year-old mystery solved in 24 hours’: Lost wallet returned to owner after nearly two decades

In an incident, Ireland Police reunited a person with their wallet which they lost nearly two decades ago. Taking to Facebook, the police shared this good news along with an image of the wallet. Read more

‘Sushant knew some dirty secrets, was killed’: Kangana Ranaut on drugs angle

After a sensational drugs angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, now actor Kangana Ranaut has also waded into the debate. Read more

