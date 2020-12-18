Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan under the Central Vista project and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan under the Central Vista project and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Dec. 5, 2020, a model of the proposed new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan

The New India Garden or Nav Bharat Udyan proposed to be built on the bank of the river Yamuna as part of Centre’s plan to extend the Central Vista axis from India Gate till the river will house a “sunflower plaza”, a “Growth Plaza” representing all states and UTs of India. Read more

Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India

The temperature at 6.10am today was around 4.5 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung station. The minimum temperature data for today will be updated by India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9am. Read more

PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the “beneficial provisions” of the new farm laws in his address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh as part of a Kisan Kalyan Sammelan on Friday. Read more



Virat Kohli lost his momentum as Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at one end: Brad Haddin after Day 1 of India vs Australia first Test

India finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on 233/6 and although at stumps, the match was even-sided, it could have remained titled in India’s way had it not been for the run out of Virat Kohli. Read more

Varun Dhawan says he was ‘rejected’ by girlfriend Natasha Dalal 3-4 times: ‘I didn’t give up hope’

Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, met in the sixth grade but their friendship did not immediately translate into love. In fact, she ‘rejected’ him multiple times before they got into a relationship. Read more

Nokia phones aren’t the only affordable ones with Zeiss cameras anymore

Until now we have all have been associating Zeiss lenses with Nokia-branded smartphone cameras. But that exclusivity was long gone when the optics firm joined hands with Sony earlier this year. Read more

Man sings to bird in a heartfelt voice, it ‘joins’ in

A video of a man singing a song to a bird perched on a car has now left netizens emotional. It’s the heartfelt voice of the singer which has earned him applauds from people. Read more

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Maheep does cooking and cleaning, Seema shops for her own vegetables
by HT Entertainment Desk
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan under the Central Vista project and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Man sings to bird in a heartfelt voice, it ‘joins’ in. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
UK slavery museum criticised for ‘dehumanising’ sex trafficking exhibition
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.