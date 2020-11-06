News updates from Hindustan Times: UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters and all the latest news

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday declared 14 anti-citizenship law and National register of Citizens protesters as absconders and announced cash rewards for their arrest (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday declared 14 anti-citizenship law and National register of Citizens protesters as absconders and announced cash rewards for their arrest. Eight of these protesters were declared wanted under Gangster Act and notices were pasted outside their houses. Read More

Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan

The power ministry is set to establish three manufacturing hubs all over the country to produce critical energy and transmission equipment, which is currently fully imported from other countries including China, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

‘Have decisively won but there was polling interference from big media, big tech’, says US President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday alleged that there was election interference from ‘big media and big tech’ and said that he has won decisively while addressing Americans from the White House. Donald Trump alleged that if the legal votes were counted then he is the winner. He alleged that there was voter fraud and said Democrats ensured that votes that were cast for Donald Trump remain uncounted. Read More

Bentley ultra luxury cars to go electric, roaring 12-cylinder engines to retire

Bentley Motors Ltd. will ax the roaring 12-cylinder combustion engines that shaped much of the British luxury-car maker’s 100-year history to focus on electric vehicles, the latest seismic automotive shift driven by stricter emissions rules. Read More

WhatsApp Pay now available to all users in India

WhatsApp finally received the approval to launch its UPI-based payment system in India after running it in beta for over two years. The Facebook-owned company has now announced WhatsApp Pay is available to all users on Android and iOS in India. Read More

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: 4 overs, 14 runs, 1 maiden, 4 wickets – Bumrah registers best T20 bowling figures to maul Delhi Capitals

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Dubai as Mumbai Indians thumped Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to storm into the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Indian speedster registered his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket, guiding Rohit Sharma& Co to a clinical win in the first qualifier on Thursday night. Read More

Anushka Sharma showers Virat Kohli with love and kisses on his birthday. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a couple of cute and romantic pictures with cricketer husband Virat Kohli late on Thursday in celebration of his birthday. The couple is away in Dubai as Virat is currently busy with IPL 2020. Anushka is pregnant with her first child with the Indian skipper. Read More

India conducts joint service exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) conducted a three-day joint services exercise code-named ‘Bull Strike’ at the remotely located Teressa Island, military officials said on Thursday. The drill began on Tuesday and ended on Thursday and saw participation from three service components of the ANC, elements of Indian Army’s Parachute Brigade, MARCOS (Marine Commando Force), and Special Forces, officials said. Watch