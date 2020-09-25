News updates from Hindustan Times: UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way and all the latest news

A farmer rests as police officers stand guard during a protest against farm bills passed by parliament, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, September 25, 2020. (REUTERS)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, like their counterparts in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country, on Friday took to the streets in protest against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia undergoes plasma therapy, condition improves: Official

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday administered convalescent plasma therapy and there has been an improvement in his health condition, officials said. The deputy chief minister has been battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and dengue.

India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record

India on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on Pakistan during a virtual meeting of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, accusing it of sheltering and supporting terrorists and pushing a false narrative on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks high court in Kangana Ranaut case

The Bombay high court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if it always acts with the same swiftness to demolish other unauthorised structures as it did with actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels probe is going into different direction: Lawyer

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput feels that the investigation into the case of the late Bollywood actor’s death case is going in a different direction, lawyer Vikas Singh said on Friday.

Memer ‘goes’ on a date with Alexandra Daddario, she ‘reminisces’ their fun time together

Some of you may know Alexandra Daddario for her work in popular shows, such as True Detective and White Collar or even for her role in the Baywatch film. Her excellent acting skills and fabulous screen presence often garner a lot of praise from audiences. Now, however, many tweeple are applauding her great sense of humour.

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar.

Kangana Ranaut stands up for Anushka Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar’s comments but accuses her of ‘selective feminism’

Kangana Ranaut criticised Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka Sharma’s name in his commentary during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. However, Kangana also accused Anushka of ‘selective feminism’.

