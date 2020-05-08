News updates from Hindustan Times: UP govt not providing list of migrants, says Cong and all the latest news

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has announced that party is ready to pay the rail fare to every migrant labourer. Migrant labourers have been left alone in the country’s fight against Covid-19. (ANI Photo )

UP govt not providing list of migrants: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not providing the list of migrant workers, who have returned back to the state, so that the party could pay the rail fare charged from them while returning to their homes from different parts of the country. Read more

Contagious skin disease hits desert foxes in Rajasthan, ecologists raise alarm

Ecologists working in and around the Desert National Park in Rajasthan have raised an alarm over mange, a contagious skin disease, in desert fox. On Thursday, they spotted six animals with the disease, cause by infestation of mite, in Fatehgarh area of Jaisalmer. Read more

Bahraich villagers team up for food security on a rainy day

Faced with the influx of jobless migrants returning home and the fear that the government and NGOs may stop assistance once the pandemic subsides and the lockdown ends, villagers in Bahraich have devised their own survival strategy. Read more

Punjab Police ASI shoots kabaddi player over parking tiff, arrested

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) shot a kabaddi player dead and injured one of the victim’s friends after they got into a tiff over parking at Lakhan Ke Padde village on Thursday night. Read more

Most Covid patients may lose sense of smell by third day of infection: Study

Loss of the sense of smell is most likely to occur by the third day of infection with the novel coronavirus, according to a study of over 100 Covid-19 patients which may help public health experts better identify those carrying the virus without adverse symptoms. Read more

Aarogya Setu becomes world’s 7th most downloaded app in April, beats Netflix and others

Aarogya Setu, the Covid-19 tracking app that has already reached the 9 crore user milestone within weeks, is now also one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps. Read more

BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here

BMW has launched the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the BMW M8 Coupe in India today. Both models are available to order at all BMW dealerships. Read more

Pac Man, Loteria, coding: Google’s most popular Doodle games will cure your boredom during coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 250,000 lives so far, and with nationwide lockdowns around the globe, more and more people are spending time at home. Read more

Milkman’s technique of supplying milk is the ideal example of jugaad and netizens are loving it

The lockdown may have taken a toll on people’s daily lives but trust some smart ones to find unique and creative ways to tackle basic issues. Read more

Watch: Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom