News updates from Hindustan Times: UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed and all the latest news

A reward on the head of history sheeter Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs by Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI Photo)

With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday said 40 police teams and a special task force was hunting for dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, on the run after ambushing eight policemen with the help of his accomplices in Kanpur city last Thursday night. The state police chief added that the force will not rest until Dubey is nabbed. Read more.

ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case against GVK Group that runs the Mumbai airport, its chairman Dr G V K Reddy, his son G V Sanjay Reddy and several others for alleged irregularities worth over Rs 800 crore in the development of Mumbai airport, officials familiar with the developments said. Read more.

42 Jharkhand cops quarantined after raiding illegal liquor factory as accused tests Covid+

Forty-two policemen including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and officers in-charge of two police stations, who raided an illegal liquor unit last Saturday, have been quarantined in Jharkhand’s Koderma district after an accused who was arrested was found infected with coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. Read more.

England vs West Indies: Brian Lara reveals what strategy the Caribbean side should adopt to try and win a series on English soil for the first time in 32 years

As cricket gets all set to make its international return the two teams involved in the Test series, to be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, have a historic rivalry which will resume on English soil for the first time since 2017. Read more.

Watch why PoK residents are protesting against China and Pakistan

Residents of Muzaffarabad in PoK held a big protest against China and Pakistan. They raised slogans against the governments of Pakistan and China over construction of an illegal dam in the Neelam and Jhelum river. Protesters highlighted the impact of the dam construction on the environment and said that the consent of the locals was not sought. Watch the full video for all the details.

Mom wants to meditate, but her little girl has some other ideas. Watch cute video

A video of a mother trying to meditate and her little daughter who seems determined not to let her do so is touching the hearts of many on social media. It’s also giving people a good dose of heartfelt laughter. Watch here.

World Chocolate Day: Lift up your mood with chocolate

In gloomy times like these, one thing that generates happy hormones is chocolate. Chocolate or cocoa is rich in magnesium and antioxidants, and helps reduce cholesterol in our body as it raises good HDL level. What’s more, you can have it anytime in the day to uplift your mood! And as we celebrate World Chocolate Day today, experts share some quick, mood lifting and delicious (obviously!) recipes. Read more.