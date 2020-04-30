News updates from Hindustan Times: US hands over $3 mn to benefit health facilities under PM-JAY and all the latest news

Through the PAHAL project, USAID will support the National Health Authority to establish a financing facility that can mobilise resources from the private sector to assist more than 20,000 health facilities enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). (Reuters photo)

Covid-19: US hands over $3 mn to benefit health facilities under PM-JAY

The US announced on Thursday it will hand over aid worth $3 million to the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project as part of efforts to help India mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Kerala Governor gives nod to ordinance which allows govt to temporarily cut salaries

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday signed an ordinance brought by the state government to overcome a high court verdict and cut the salary of government employees to fund the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

Actor Rishi Kapoor has died at 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side. "Yes, he is no more," Rishi's elder brother Randhir Kapoor told Hindustan Times.

‘Powerhouse of talent’: PM Modi mourns death of Rishi Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, who after passed away in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Alia Bhatt visits Rishi Kapoor’s family at hospital, funeral today at Chandanwadi crematorium. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted in her car, leaving the Mumbai hospital where veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday. Rishi's last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon.

India’s oil revenue loss in lockdown seen exceeding $5 billion

India's 40-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus is curbing oil demand and reducing the government's tax income from the petroleum industry, which contributes about a fifth of budget revenue.

Google Doodle pays tribute to Clara Rockmore and the theremin, a musical instrument

Clara Rockmore used to play the theremin, an unusual instrument. The theremin is a gesture controlled instrument which has no strings or keys. Google's Doodle today is a tribute to Ms Rockmore, who was the theremin's most renowned performer and also helped in developing it.

Man got caught for ‘walking’ his pet, it was indeed a fishy affair

A picture posted on the official page of Spanish National Police has grabbed quite a few eyeballs. The photo shows a man surrounded by cops with a fish bowl kept on a bench near him. But that's not what is unusual or strange, it's the story behind the picture.

Nuclear aggression...’: Russia slams US argument for low-yield n-warheads

Major war of words broke out between USA & Russia over nuclear arms. Russia hit out at US for reportedly favouring deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads. Moscow said any attack, regardless of weapon type, would be nuclear aggression. A US State Dept paper reportedly favoured fitting low-yield nukes on submarines. Watch here.