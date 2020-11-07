News updates from Hindustan Times: US poll fever grips India; internet search, interest soar and all the latest news

As counting started in the US on November 3 ET (early morning of November 4 in India), Google Trends showed “US Election Results” topped the search charts with more than 5 million hits. (AFP file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US poll fever grips India; internet search, interest soar

Polls are underway in India’s fourth-largest electoral state, Bihar, but Indians seem to be more interested in the US presidential elections. The largest democracy’s deep interest in that of the oldest one, the US, is reflected in Google Trends. It is in sync with the global focus on the presidential election given the American influence over world affairs. Read more

Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front

The Rs 2.35 lakh crore estimated shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections this financial year is expected to shrink significantly with the revenue mop-up seeing positive growth since September this year and the growth momentum is expected to continue in the remaining five months, two officials said. Read more

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Exit polls to start after last phase voting ends

All eyes will be on exit polls, which will aim to project the outcome of the Bihar assembly elections, in a few hours from now when the voting process in India’s first state polls in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will end. Read more

India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race

India’s candidate has been elected in a closely contested race to a key UN committee that controls the financial and budgetary purse of the world body. Vidisha Maitra, a career diplomat currently posted as first secretary in the permanent mission of India to the UN in New York, was elected to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) by 126 votes to 64 votes. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He shouldn’t go anywhere close to David Warner,’ Sunil Gavaskar, others react to SRH captain’s controversial dismissal

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner was controversially given out during the IPL 2020 eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner was batting on 17 when a ball from Mohammed Siraj went past him and into the gloves of wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. Read more

Xiaomi’s flagship with unannounced Snapdragon 875 shows up on benchmark website

Qualcomm is yet to unveil its Snapdragon 875 processor for smartphones but it looks like Xiaomi is already working on a handset with this chipset. There’s no official announcement anywhere but a mere showing up of the product on Geekbench benchmarking website. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out in first ad together since lockdown, fans say ‘just give us a film’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fans are obsessed with their new ad together. On Friday, Ranveer shared an energetic new ad for a telecom brand that shows the two dancing to a peppy song and having a blast of a time. Read more

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in blazing red dress at RCB vs SRH match. Get the affordable look in Rs 900

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with IPL Team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, and the couple recently shared some loved up pictures from the cricketers recent birthday celebration in Dubai. Read more

Tutorial video shows how to make easy and pretty lamp holder for Diwali. Would you try it?

The festival of lights is just around the corner. Many have started prepping for it with lights as well as diyas. If you’re also someone who decks up their house with pretty decorations for the festival of lights, then this DIY video of a simple lamp holder may grab your attention. Read more