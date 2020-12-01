News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttar Pradesh caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 700 and all the latest news

In September, the Uttar Pradesh government had revised the rates for Covid-19 tests conducted by private labs from Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,600. (HT PHOTO)

After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday capped the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by private labs at Rs 700 and said it will cost Rs 900 if done at home, a day after Delhi and Gujarat also revised the rates of the tests. In September, the Uttar Pradesh government had revised the rates for Covid-19 tests conducted by private labs from Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,600. Read more.

No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting

The meeting between farm union leaders and the government on Tuesday failed to reach a breakthrough and another round of discussions will be held on Thursday, December 3. Read more

‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse

It’s all there on the teleprompter, said Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, making light of PM Modi quoting a Bengali verse during his Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday, adding she knows a host of languages but does not feel the need to publicise or “show off”. Read more

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat dies of Covid-19 complications

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 complications. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Bharadwaj was an “able leader”. Read more

Tamil Nadu CM forms committee to look into PMK reservation demand

Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that a commission will be formed to gather caste-wise data for the state after meeting Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss whose party is demanding 20% reservation in government jobs and education for the Vanniyar community. Read more

WhatsApp gets Sticker Search, new animated sticker pack, wallpapers

WhatsApp today rolled out a major update on its platform today. The update not only brings a new animated sticker pack to WhatsApp’s platform, but it also brings a host of new wallpapers to the messaging app. Read more

Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s wedding: First pics from ceremony are here, Udit Narayan dances in the baraat. See here

Singer and host Aditya Narayan married fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Photos of Aditya, dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban, have now emerged online. Read more

Mumbai Police shares clip from Mirzapur to convey cyber safety message

Mumbai Police shared a scene from the new Netflix reality TV show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives yesterday to dispense some important cyber safety information to netizens. Read more

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Team India need to win 3rd ODI in Canberra to avoid host of unwanted records

The losses to Australia in the first two ODIs in Sydney brought back some painful memories for Indian cricket fans. While the batsmen did stand up and showed some fight, the abject capitulation of India’s bowlers was similar to the stick Indian bowlers would get from the Aussies in the 1990s. Read more

Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters

A heated argument reportedly broke out between protesting farmers and Congress workers in Delhi. Cadre of the main Opposition party had set up tents at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Delhi’s Burari to serve food to farmers. Watch here