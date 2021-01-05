News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttar Pradesh to conduct vaccination dry run today and all the latest news

The Uttar Pradesh vaccination dry run will begin at 10am and end by 4pm. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times (Representative Image))

Cops, Anganwadi workers to help in UP’s vaccination dry run today

Uttar Pradesh will conduct a dry run or a mock drill on Tuesday at six sites in every district to assess the preparedness for administering the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The state government has released detailed guidelines for the statewide dry run which will start at 10am. Read more

Yogi Adityanath warns action under National Security Act in crematorium case

A day after 25 people were killed in the crematorium roof collapse in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said such incidents were the result of poor monitoring of civil projects on the part of supervising officers and warned that the guilty would be punished under the National Security Act (NSA). Read more

Congress announces financial assistance to families of deceased farmers

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) would provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation. Read more

Why a heavily depleted Indian pace attack can still make it count

“I know he has line and lengths to do that, but obviously, back-to-back overs in a Test match? I am not a hundred percent sure.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement from his IPL captain, but Thangarasu Natarajan wouldn’t expect Australia opener David Warner to boost his credentials at a time when a series is on the line. Read more

Kriti Sanon fulfills her dream of riding a bike to this song on sets of Bachchan Pandey, reveals it was ‘day 1 of learning’. Watch

Kriti Sanon recently got to fulfill one of her dreams and the video shared by her on Instagram is proof how happy the actor was to be able to accomplish her goal. She is seen riding a bike in the video and shared it with the Lucky Ali song Hairat playing in the background. Read more

Can you guess what place is shown in these picturesque shots?

Are you a nature lover? Do you enjoy travelling? If you answered yes to either or both of the questions asked above, then here is a tweet you must check out. This share, which encompasses two stunning images, shows a travel destination. See if you know where the location is. Read more

Watch - Covid update: India blocks vaccine export; how Delhi will guard vaccines

From India controlling the export of vaccines manufactured in the country, to details of Delhi’s security plan for vaccine storage centres - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. CEO of Serum Institute of India, which is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India, said that regulators approved the inoculant for emergency use on the condition that it isn’t exported initially. Watch here