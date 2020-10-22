News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand’s coronavirus fatality rate stands higher than the national average and all the latest news

Out of Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally of 59,106, Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,434 cases followed by Haridwar (10,680), US Nagar (9,257) and Nainital (6949). (Raj K Raj/HT Photo. Representative image)

Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 case fatality rate higher than national average

At 1.62%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand is higher than the national average of 1.51%, according to the Centre’s data. Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 960 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Uttarakhand due to the virus and co-morbidities. Read more

JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party’s vision document was released by JD(U) state president Bashistha Narain Singh. The manifesto was released with the slogan “poore hote vaade, ab hain naye irade (promises being fulfilled, now new intentions)”, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. Read more

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Tahir Hussain, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Nehru Vihar, in the three first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in connection with the north-east Delhi riots that had broken out in February. Read more

Rajnath Singh likely to visit Sikkim on Friday, will spend Dussehra with troops

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Sikkim to celebrate the festival of Dussehra with the troops of Indian Army posted near the China border, according to officials familiar with the developments. The visit comes at a time when India and China are locked in border tensions in the sensitive Ladakh sector. Read more

Mumbai: Women commuters crowd booking office

Long queues of women passengers were witnessed outside Diva and Nallasopara railway stations on Mumbai suburban network on Thursday. From Wednesday, women commuters have been allowed to travel by suburban trains during non-peak hours in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Read more

Trump-allied groups pour $30 million into Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

Conservative non-profit groups plan to spend about $30 million by month’s end advocating Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the US Supreme Court, according to people familiar with the activities. Read more

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession

An ambush in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap sector that led to the death of an Assam Rifles soldier on Tuesday has put the spotlight back on China’s role to fuel insurgency in the northeast. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Sunil Gavaskar was angry’ Aakash Chopra reveals why former India captain was miffed with Delhi Capitals batsman

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is a tough man to impress. Ask the innumerable batsmen who are trying to make a mark in Indian cricket, especially those in the IPL. Over the years, Gavaskar has been known to stress of the importance of getting the basics right – things such as grounding the bat properly while running between wickets, or giving yourself time when a batsman is new to the crease. Read more

Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie confirms she has tested positive for Covid-19: report

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has confirmed that she contracted the coronavirus virus some time back and is in isolation. In an interview, she said that she is asymptomatic. Read more

Updating default apps automatically resets them in iOS 14.1, fix might arrive in iOS 14.2

Just last month we witnessed an iOS 14 bug that changed the default email and browser apps to Apple’s own Mail and Safari even after you changed it. However, the company did patch it later with an update to iOS 14.0.1. But it looks like a similar issue has cropped up again. Read more

JEE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year: Education Minister

The Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that Joint Admission Board (JAB) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) exams in more regional Indian languages from next year. This has been done in line with the vision of the new education policy 2020, that promotes the use of mother tongue/ regional languages in school education. Read more

