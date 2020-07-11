News updates from Hindustan Times: Vikas Dubey encounter brings politics-crime link under lens and all the latest news

Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter last week. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vikas Dubey encounter brings politics-crime link under lens

In the mid-1980s, two independent candidates, Hari Shakar Tiwari and Virendra Pratap Shahi, walked into the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha straight from jail. They had comfortably won their seats with the tacit support of the Congress. Read more

Laying fibre cable tops PM’s job plan

An unusual but necessary and apt (given the times) activity has emerged the source of the most work in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna, the ambitious jobs-for-migrants scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 -- the laying of optic fibre cables. Read more

‘Have a safe flight … soon’: Mumbai Police rescues injured bird, hands it over to doctor

Mumbai Police often takes Twitter, to share different kinds of posts. From creatively sharing essential messages to applauding their brave officials, their tweets never fail to strike a chord with people. Case in point is their latest post involving a bird. Read more

Uttarakhand’s famous ‘stone pelting’ fair cancelled due to Covid-19

Uttarakhand’s famous ‘stone-pelting’ fair in Champawat in which two groups hurl stones or fruits on each other will not be held this year. Read more

Adhyayan Summan praises ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: ‘She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn respect’

Actor Adhyayan Summan says he respects his ex-girlfriend actor Kangana Ranaut a lot. His stance on her is quite a turnaround from his earlier statements in which he called her violent and abusive and also accused her of practising ‘black magic’. Read more

On The Record | ‘10 million tests till now is a joke’: Adar Poonawalla

On this episode of On the Record, Adar Poonawalla of the Vaccine Manufacturers Association of India speaks to Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury. Read more

Apple silicon-powered MacBook Pro, MacBook Air to launch this year: Kuo

Apple at WWDC announced its transition from Intel to its own silicon chips. The first Apple silicon-powered Mac is expected to arrive by the end of this year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more details about the first Apple silion-based Mac. Read more