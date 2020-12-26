Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: VP Venkaiah Naidu asks lawmakers to choose politics of conviction over convenience and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: VP Venkaiah Naidu asks lawmakers to choose politics of conviction over convenience and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu asked political parties to choose politics of conviction over convenience while delivering his Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu at Vajpayee memorial lecture

Political parties should put an end to populism, introspect on the growing tendency to field candidates with criminal backgrounds, and choose the politics of conviction over convenience said vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘It was almost as if he was giving catching practice’ - Michael Hussey believes Steve Smith is ‘unsure’ while facing Ashwin

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has expressed concern at the technique adopted by Australia’s batsmen against Indian spinners on Day 1 of the MCG Test on Saturday. Read more

Fan asks Mira Rajput if she is expecting her third child with Shahid Kapoor, here is her reply



Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently interacted with fans via an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She fielded a number of questions, ranging from food preferences to her favourite holiday destination. Read more



Govt agencies can still break into Apple iPhones regardless the security updates

Apple is usually known for its security and privacy features in iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. In the past we have seen the company, fighting against government agencies to preserve private information on iPhones as well. Read more

Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan planks in orange crop top, mini skirt

Sara Ali Khan is having quite a busy Christmas this year and is occupied with the shoot of her upcoming Atrangi Re as well as the promotions of her latest release, Coolie No 1. Read more

Video of woman jamming out on electric guitar wows netizens. May leave you in awe too

Are you a fan of rock music? Do you like to watch clips of Slash or Jimi Hendrix’s guitar solos on YouTube in your free time? If so, then here’s a recording you must check out. Read more

Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal

As tension with China continues, soldiers remain on high alert along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were seen patrolling and training in the winter chill. Watch here

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
by HT Correspondent
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
by Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Women with ADHD are more likely to attempt suicide than men
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
418 cases, 4 deaths on Saturday in Pune district
by HTC
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Farmers ban entry of BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana agriculture minister’s home constituency
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.