News updates from Hindustan Times: War of words between Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Raut over Shramik trains from Maharashtra and all the latest news

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut sprang to the CM Uddhav Thackeray’s defence and took on union minister Piyush Goyal.(HT Photo)

War of words between Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Raut over Shramik trains from Maharashtra

A war of words has broken out between Union Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Shiv Sena member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut over an alleged 50% less number of Shramik Special trains being provided daily to ferry stranded migrant workers out of Maharashtra. Read more.

Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector

Back in the autumn of 2012, a senior faculty member at the Mhow-based Army War College published a paper on the China’s war zone campaign (WZC). Beijing would, the army officer argued, seek to coerce smaller adversaries into acceding to China’s demand through graded threat of force or actual use of force till its ends are met. Read more.

China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension

China is planning to evacuate its citizens from India amid the spreading Covid-19 pandemic in the country, a notice issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Monday. Read more.

Babar Azam almost in Virat Kohli, Steve Smith’s league: Misbah-ul-Haq

There has been no cricketing action in the last two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic but that hasn’t been able to keep the likes of India captain Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam away from news. Read more.

When Daniel Radcliffe said Harry Potter turned him into an alcoholic, revealed details about sex life

Actor Daniel Radcliffe struggled with alcohol while filming the Harry Potter movies. Radcliffe spoke candidly about his alcoholism years after appearing in his final Harry Potter film. Read more.

Govt selects 10 Indian startups to develop Zoom rival

The Indian government, last month, had launched a challenge inviting Indian companies to build a secure alternative to the video conferencing app Zoom. Read more.

Yoga for holistic health: Tackle obesity, depression and other mental health issues with yoga and meditation

Yoga can play an important role in restoring health in a holistic manner and promoting better physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Read more.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB matric result 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at onlinebseb.in. Read more.