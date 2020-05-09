News updates from Hindustan Times: We’re prepared for the worst, says Health minister on Covid and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We’re prepared for the worst’: Health minister on Covid-19 crisis

It is not anticipated for India to witness a situation like other worst-hit nations by Covid-19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. The minister added that the administration still has prepared the country for a situation if the pandemic takes a worst turn. Read more

700 stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, PAU V-C condemns incident

A day after the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre recorded 700 stubble burning incidents from across the state, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon took to social media to condemn the occurrence. Read more

Number of Maharashtra citizens quarantined for Covid-19 more than doubles in last 17 days

The number of people quarantined at homes and institutions in Maharashtra has more than doubled in the last 17 days as the state’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally inched closer to the bleak 20,000-mark, according to the state health department data. Read more

Covid-19: US planning to ship 8,000 ventilators abroad, says White House

President Donald Trump, who’s taken to calling the US the “king” of ventilators, is making plans to ship 8,000 of the breathing machines to foreign countries by the end of July to help in their fight against the coronavirus. Read more

‘He’s an idiot’: Rohit recalls hilarious incident from 2013 Champions Trophy when he started opening with Dhawan

The India opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most destructive duo in the world of cricket at the moment. Dhawan and Rohit have together added 4,802 ODI runs in 107 innings - the 4th highest ever by an opening pair in the 50-overs format. Read more

Facebook starts rolling out redesigned desktop site to all: Here’s what’s new

Facebook, back at F8 2019, had announced that it would be rolling out Facebook with a new and optimised design to its users soon. Now, almost a year later it is keeping good on its promise. Read more

Aishwarya Rai’s most iconic looks from Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet

Aishwarya Rai is one of the regular names at the prestigious and one of the most reputed events of the year, the Cannes Film Festival. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor who graced the red carpet in her 18th year at the international film festival last year looked absolutely breathtaking in all the looks she donned during the festival. Read more

Ratan Tata dismisses news of him buying 50% stake in Mumbai pharma startup

Ratan Tata, in his personal capacity, recently invested an undisclosed amount in a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical startup Generic Aadhaar. However, now a fake news piece is going viral with a claim that the chairman emeritus at Tata Sons has bought 50% stake of the company. Read more