News updates from Hindustan Times: We’ve to learn to live with Covid-19, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We’ve to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia spoke to HT about the social and economic costs of the national lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, the importance of reviving the city’s economy, and learning to live with the “new normal”.

Read More

Want booze, pay more in Delhi: All you need to know about ‘special corona fee’

The Delhi government has said it will charge a “special corona fee” on sale of alcohol from Tuesday, a day after liquor shops were opened in the national capital after more than a month.

Read More

US panel wants Pakistan to be re-designated for religious freedom violations

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has said that religious freedom is severely restricted in Pakistan and slammed the country for doing nothing about it.

Read More

Nose-diving salaries the new normal for athletes worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a global economic crisis which will affect investment in sport. It has also indefinitely jettisoned major sport events leading to a world of reduced pay and furloughs.

Read More

Imtiaz Ali shares video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared a throwback video of late actor Rishi Kapoor dancing at the former’s brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Rishi died last week on Thursday after a two-year long battle with leukaemia.

Read More

Google wants you to play Mexican Bingo in new doodle game

Google in the past couple of weeks has been showing some of its most popular doodle games to keep its users entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown. And this time it wants you to play Mexican Bingo!

Read More

World Asthma Day 2020: The importance of awareness and precaution

Asthma, a chronic disease of the lungs causing breathing problems affects about 1.5 to 2 crore people around the world. As per the WHO, about 80%of asthma deaths occur in low and lower-middle-income countries.At least 1 in every 10 asthma patients live in India. The World Asthma Day for the first time in 1998. Since then, 5th May is observed as the World Asthma Day every year.

Read More

Opening liquor shops: Tax revenues vs saving lives l HT Debates

As lockdown 3.0 kicked in, standalone liquor shops opened their shutters. Across the country, people queued up, with little regard for social distancing norms. While the decision to open liquor shops was taken with a view to help state exchequers, the overcrowding at the shops seemed to defeat the purpose of the extended lockdown. Hindustan Times editors decode the government’s dilemma of ensuring tax revenues and ensuring social distancing to curb Covid-19.

Watch the video