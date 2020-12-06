News updates from Hindustan Times: West Bengal governor says state government distancing itself from rule of law and all the latest news

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked TMC govt to restore rule of law in the state. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has distanced itself from rule of law and the soul of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is getting deeply hurt. Read more

Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation

City’s Noble Hospital administered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to combat Covid-19 disease to 17 volunteers over the past three days. Volunteers are currently under observation for any medical symptoms, according to hospital authorities. Read more

Netflix’s ‘who did it better’ post has scenes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Here’s why

Is the coming of age Bollywood romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na one of your favourite throwback films? Do you also have the American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine on top of your watch-list? Read more

Saif Ali Khan retracts ‘humane’ Raavan comments after backlash, says Adipurush will present story ‘without any distortions’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has retracted his comment about portraying the demon king Raavan in a ‘humane’ manner in the upcoming epic, Adipurush. Many, including the BJP’s Ram Kadam, had objected to the comment. Read more

Be cautious in and after a relationship

Sending intimate pictures used to be such a taboo thing to do—no one talked about it but everyone did it. Then people started realising sexting was a given, which led to more and more intimate pictures being sent, which led to women getting their pictures leaked on the internet. Read more

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli drops another sitter, still manages to run-out Matthew Wade

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his cricketing career. He hasn’t looked at his fluent best this year while India have also lost a lot of ODIs in 2020. On top of that, Kohli has dropped two catches in two games for India. Read more

Watch: Delhi University students join protesting farmers at Singhu border

Students from Delhi University joined protesting farmers at Singhu border on December 5. Students have been providing help to the protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border. They engage in various tasks such as serving food, making posters and providing medical aid. Watch here