News updates from Hindustan Times: What is ‘Dominion’ system under fire from Trump and all the latest news

In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US Election 2020: What is ‘Dominion’ Trump is blaming for ‘electoral fraud’?

US President Donald Trump has continued his rant against the election results which has projected Joe Biden, a Democrat, as 46th President of the United States. Trump has targeted Dominion Voting Systems for his unproven claims of electoral fraud. Read more

‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day

On the occasion of Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two ayurveda institutes - Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur via video conferencing on Friday. Read more

Centre approves Rs4,381 crore additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods

A high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah, on Friday announced additional assistance of Rs 4,381.88 crore to six states that were affected by cyclone, floods, and landslides this year. Read more

‘The best player I’ve seen in my life’: Australia coach Justin Langer in awe of star India batsman

Calling India captain Virat Kohli ‘the best he’s ever seen,’ Australia coach Justin Langer pointed out it’s tough not to be happy knowing that Kohli will miss three Tests. “I’ve said this before, he is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons,” Langer told reporters in a video call. Read more

Mahindra Thar continues surge, 1,000 units ready for delivery in Diwali period

Mahindra Thar 2020 has emerged as one of the most successful launches of the year and despite the challenges facing the Indian automotive industry at large, has done swift business in the short time since being launched on October 2. Read more

Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai in all-pink baggy sweats after high fashion, mermaid like shoot for Falguni and Shane Peacock during Maldives’ workcation

Katrina Kaif recently returned to Mumbai from her dreamy Maldives workcation where she has been shooting for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock’s The Peacock Magazine. The Zero actor was seen getting out of the airport in an all-pink baggy sweatshirt and joggers combo with a pair of sneakers. Read more

‘Taking a break from Rewind this year’: YouTube’s post prompts mixed reactions

Every year, so many people look forward to YouTube’s Rewind video that celebrates the year’s viral videos, memorable moments and best content creators. This year, however, YouTube has decided to ‘take a break’ from Rewind. Read more

‘We are in a very, very problematic situation’: Dr. Fauci on US Covid crisis

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the US is in a very, very problematic situation in its battle against Covid-19. ‘We are in a very, very difficult situation. It’s quite problematic. I have said that publicly many times not to scare people, but to bring a reality check to where we are,’ said Dr. Fauci. Watch