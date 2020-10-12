News updates from Hindustan Times: White House urges presidential debate commission to reverse decision on second debate and all the latest news

US president Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020 (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US Election 2020: Nice if decision to scrap presidential debate reversed, says White House

With the second presidential debate between US president Donald Trump and his Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden on October 15 cancelled, the White House spokesman on Sunday said it would be ‘nice’ if the US Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) reverses its decision to scrap the debate. Read more

Ahead of MP by-poll, BJP leader terms Congress party of ‘Shaitaan’

‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Sadhu’ have made entry to the by-poll elections for the Sanwer seat in Indore district said Govind Malu, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that his party is the party of Sadhus while opposition Congress party is the party of Shaitaan.Read more

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer provides important update on Rishabh Pant injury

It wasn’t just the loss against the Mumbai Indians that was disappointing for the Delhi franchise as there was another bad news for them. Rishabh Pant had to miss the game against MI due to an injury and was replaced by Alex Carey. And he might miss more games in IPL 2020 as he has been advised a week’s rest by the doctor. Read more

Salman Khan takes ‘indirect’ dig amid fake TRP case: ‘One should not say nonsense, lie and shout, they will shut down channel’

Actor Salman Khan took a dig at channels who are allegedly manipulating TRPs during Bigg Boss 14, saying that if people continue to do what they are doing, the channels will be shut down. Earlier, Republic TV had taken a swipe at the actor for not speaking up on the drug allegations and Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Read more

Hina Khan stuns in double-winged eyeliner as she unleashes her ‘toofani’ side in latest Bigg Boss look

Nation’s sweetheart and Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups. As she returns to the Bigg Boss sets this season, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance and her latest flood of pictures on the Internet are no different. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Expected specs, price, features and more

Apple is hosting a special event on October 13 wherein it is expected to launch its next-generation iPhone 12 series smartphones. The iPhone 12 series, as reports have suggested so far, will comprise of four iPhone 12 models, which includes the budget iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, and the premium-budget iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Read more

Road journey between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to become quicker. Here’s how

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said highway works worth ₹11,000 crore were underway for Tamil Nadu-Puducherry connectivity. Dedicating to the nation ₹35 crore road-over-bridge on NH 45-A at Puducherry, the minister said this will ease traffic congestion. Read more

Watch: Ladakh kid’s video saluting ITBP soldiers goes viral

A video of a kid saluting ITBP forces has gone viral on the internet. The kid, Namgyal, from Chushul in Ladakh is seen saluting jawans animatedly. The video was first posted on Twitter from the ITBP’s official account. The kid can be seen standing on the roadside saluting ITBP jawans who are passing by the area. Watch