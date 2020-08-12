News updates from Hindustan Times: Who is Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris and all the latest news

Harris is now the first American of Indian and Asian descent to run for vice-president. (AP file photo)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate

Kamala Harris made history when she was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday. She is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. She is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. Read more

Curtains down on 26-year-old Isro spy case, scientist Nambi Narayanan gets additional compensation from Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Tuesday handed over an additional compensation of Rs 1.30 crore to former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan to settle the two-and-half-decade-old spy case in which he was implicated by the state police. Read more

2 die after violence erupts in Bengaluru over Facebook post

Two people were killed in Bengaluru after police opened fire as clashes broke out in parts of the city on Tuesday night after a youth allegedly posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook. Members of the minority community pelted stones at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy, DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. Read more

5 charred to death after private bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

At least five people were burnt alive after a bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru caught fire on the highway in Chitradurga district of Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday. The private bus was said to be carrying 32 passengers when it caught fire on National Highway 4 at KR Halli in Hiriyur taluk of the district. Read more

Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud

The markets regulator has charged some of the promoters of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) with fraud in a decade-old case of the promoter group selling a 13.5% stake in the then ailing company to Kirloskar Industries Ltd, harming the interests of minority investors. Read more

IPL 2020: Watchdog body on alert as tournament moves out

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Indian cricket board said it is aware of “certain betting exchanges” in the UAE where this year’s IPL will be held from September 19 to November 8. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares old video of him saying ‘whatever I know, I have learnt is from my sisters’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of the late actor talking about his love for his sisters, amid allegations that he had a strained relationship with them. In the video, which was first published in 2017, he says that he has learnt everything from them - be it learning how to ride a bike or his love for physics. Read more

This car maker claims its new electric sedan is first EV with 500-mile range

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors, which aims to begin selling its first luxury model, the Lucid Air, in early 2021, said on Tuesday that the new sedan is the first to achieve a 500-mile driving range. Read more

International Youth Day 2020: History, significance and theme of the day

International Youth Day was designated by the United Nations (UN) in the year 1999, in an attempt to raise awareness regarding the cultural and legal issue concerning youth. The first IYD was observed on 12 August 2000 and has been observed annually ever since. Read more

Watch| ‘Congress will decide my role’: Sachin Pilot welcomed by supporters in Jaipur