News updates from Hindustan Times: Why angry farmers in ‘Dilli Chalo’ want to storm the national capital and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers want the Narendra Modi government to revoke three contentious laws approved by Parliament in September. (HT photo)

Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh clashed with police on Thursday, travelling toward the national Capital, where they plan to protest three farm laws enacted recently. Read more

Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment

In a clarion call, thousands of farmers are headed to the national capital on Friday with their echoes for rollback of three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September growing stronger. Read more

Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution



Good winds helped Delhi breathe relatively cleaner air on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) improved to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ zone after remaining in the ‘severe’ zone for a day. Read more



Ford compensates dozens of owners for SUV fires in this country

Ford Motor Company has had to shell out big bucks as compensation to more than three dozen owners of its Kuga SUVs which caught fire due to a manufacturing defect, in South Africa. Read more

Peninsula movie review: Train to Busan sequel is a bloated mess of CGI action

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, besides challenging Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel for the worst sequel title ever, is an uncultured mutation of the original film, which became a runaway hit in the summer of 2016. Read more

Anushka Sharma serves another hot look from maternity fashion diaries, this time in a Rs 17k yellow dress by Anita Dongre

Everyday is another excuse to slay for Bollywood diva and mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma as the actor has kept fans hooked over her sartorial elegance, ever since she dropped the good news with husband Virat Kohli in August this year. Read more

Bull shark comes face-to-face with huge crocodile, guess who swims away first

It’s thrilling, it’s amazing and it’s scary too. Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video that captured the moment a shark came face-to-face with a crocodile in Australia. Chelsea and Bryce recorded the incredible video while they went for fishing near Ivanhoe Crossing in Kununurra. Read more

Virat Kohli reacts to Rohit Sharma’s absence from Australia tour

Indian skipper Virat Kohli responded to Rohit Sharma’s injury ahead of Australia tour. Kohli said there is a ‘lack of clarity’ and the ‘waiting game is not ideal’. BCCI on Thursday also ruled out Ishant Sharma from the upcoming test matches against Australia. BCCI will take a decision on Rohit Sharma on December 11. Watch Here

Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Nov 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:21 IST
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
Nov 27, 2020 08:03 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC to hear Lalu Yadav’s bail plea today
Nov 27, 2020 09:23 IST
Scientists develop new gene therapy for eye disease
Nov 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Now mandatory lessons on India’s scientific, spiritual heritage for IIIT-A students
Nov 27, 2020 09:07 IST
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:27 IST
