News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in treating Covid cases and all the latest news

The recommended dosage for HCQ is 400mg twice a day for 1 day, followed by 200mg twice a day for 4 days, and for azithromycin the ministry has recommended 500 mg once a day for 5 days. (Reuters Photo. Representative image)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in treating Covid cases

The Union health ministry is reviewing use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), in combination with antibiotic azithromycin, for treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on patients in India, and is likely to come up with revised clinical management guidelines for this soon. Read more

‘Final gift’: Widow of Chinese Covid-19 whistleblower doctor gives birth

The widow of Li Wenliang, the 34-year-old whistleblower doctor from Wuhan who raised the alarm about Covid-19 in China last year, has delivered their baby. Li died from coronavirus in February, his wife Fu Xuejie was pregnant with their second child. Read more

Covid-19 infection rate jumped by 21% in 12 days in Delhi, recovery rate dropped

Delhi has seen a rise in the infection rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the number of patients recovering has come down in nearly a week. Data between May 30 to June 11 shows that the infection rate has increased by 21%, while the recovery rate has come down by 8%. Read more

Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP on ‘poaching’ attempt

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that a complaint has been lodged with special operations group (SOG) to probe alleged attempts to topple the state government by poaching Congress legislators through money transfers. Read more

China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas. Read more

Like a physio, having a mind skill trainer equally important: S Badrinath

He may not have had the greatest of runs with the Indian cricket team, but Subramaniam Badrinath is really hitting it out of the park in his latest innings. Read more

How to find Covid-19 testing centers using Google Search, Maps

Google has rolled out an important update to its services in India that make it easy for people to look for Covid-19 testing centres across the country. Read more

When Chris Evans ‘spoiled’ Marvel retirement in a 2018 tweet, and had to clarify

Actor Chris Evans had been fielding comments about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he revealed that his contract would run out after Avengers: Endgame. Read more

A new platter: F&B industry gears up for the new normal

As Mumbai began to trickle back to its normal rhythm, the first day of Mission Begin Again saw people step out in Marine Drive for morning walks and as always, the Eastern and Western Express Highways were packed during the peak hours. Read more

Watch| ‘Barbaric act’: WB Governor slams Mamata govt over mistreatment of dead bodies