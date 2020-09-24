News updates from Hindustan Times: Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja, says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

‘Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja’: Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rolled out plans on how to hold the Durga puja – the biggest festival in West Bengal – during the coronavirus pandemic, while showering sops on thousands of puja organisers and hawkers. Read more

NIA, probing Bengaluru riots cases, raids 30 locations, arrests Sayed Saddiq Ali who the agency says is key conspirator

According to the NIA, 44-year-old Ali is a key conspirator in the riots which ravaged the city last month. Four people were killed in the violence, including three in the police firing. Read more

Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri in Hawal area of Srinagar on Thursday. Qadri was rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’, according to a report. Read more

IPL 2020: KL Rahul breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record, becomes fastest Indian batsman to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2000 IPL runs. Rahul achieved the feat in IPL 2020 match No.6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Read more

Utopia review: Amazon’s hyper-violent conspiracy thriller about a pandemic is relevant, but rambling

Utopia review: John Cusack makes his full-fledged TV debut with Amazon’s hyper-violent conspiracy thriller show, about a pandemic. It’s relevant, but also rather rambling.Read more

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sizzling warm-up in Goa will brush aside your mid-week blues | Watch

Fitness enthusiasts left smitten as Siddhant Chaturvedi gives fans a glimpse of his robust ‘warming-up’ ahead of shooting Shakun Batra’s next in Goa, alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Read more