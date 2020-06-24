News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Will unlock India’s potential in space’, says Minister as govt opens sector and all the latest news

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to play its role, the government emphasised, adding that the new organization will supplement it. (PTI)

‘Will unlock India’s potential in space’: Minister as govt opens sector

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Indian National Space promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE) to provide level playing field for private companies to use space infrastructure, in a decision which it calls “historic”. Read more

Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash

China on Wednesday launched a twin diplomatic tirade against India with its foreign and defence ministries blaming New Delhi for the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 and alleging that the external affairs ministry (MEA) and Indian media were spreading false information about the incident. Read more

House-to-house screening by July 6 in Delhi govt’s 8-point revised plan to tackle Covid-19

In a bid to fight the coronavirus challenge in the national capital, the Delhi government has come up with an eight-point ‘Revised Covid Response Plan’ in line with the recommendations from Dr VK Paul committee. Read more

Botched Virgin Mary painting restoration brings back memories of ‘Potato Jesus’ artwork

Spain is infamous for botched restorations of prized artworks. Who can forget the terrible restoration of the fresco painting of the Ecce Homo by the Spanish painter Elías García Martínez in 2012 that went viral? Read more

Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow

A tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces participated in the Victory Parade 2020 event at Red Square in Moscow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event. Military contingents from about 11 other countries, including China participated at the event. Read more

Meet Honey, Maya and Whiskey the newest members of Mumbai Police dog squad

Even though we are going through some difficult times, there are some beautiful and heart-warming stories happening just around us which are able to make one smile ear-to-ear. Read more

Bulbbul movie review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka Sharma’s Netflix film is a flawed fairytale

From debutante director Anvita Dutt (whose track record as dialogue writer includes the runaway hit Queen but also Shaandaar, Kambakkht Ishq and Housefull), Netflix’s Bulbbul is the second streaming film this month, after Amazon’s Gulabo Sitabo, that is set inside a foreboding mansion. Read more