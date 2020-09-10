News updates from Hindustan Times: Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale and all the latest news

Kangana Ranaut doesn’t intend to join politics, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said after meeting the actress at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. (File photo)

Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at her Mumbai residence and said BJP or RPI will welcome her if she decides to join either of the parties. But Kangana said she has no interest in joining politics, Athawale clarified after his meeting. Read more

‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Moscow. According to the MEA spokesperson, the two ministers had “excellent” discussions on bilateral matters and those of international concern. Read more

AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 Vaccine by year-end, CEO says

AstraZeneca Plc Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said the coronavirus vaccine the company is developing with the University of Oxford could still be ready before the end of the year after pausing its trials due to a possible serious neurological problem in one patient. Read more

England vs Australia: Analysis of Mitchell Starc’s poor ODI form in 2020 and why he needs to buck the trend in England

This will also be the first time England will host Australia at home as champions of the 50-over format, a favour they would have long wanted to return to the Aussies who have won the title five times. But the Aussies are a handful on a cricket field, whether champions or not. Read more

Kangana Ranaut’s mother thanks Amit Shah for support, says family was Congress loyalist but will support BJP now

Kangana Ranaut’s mother, Asha Ranaut, said that their family was associated with the Congress but will now support the BJP. She thanked Union home minister Amit Shah for providing her daughter with security. Read more

Instagram is testing three layouts so don’t be surprised if your friend sees a different one

We recently saw Instagram rolling out dedicated Reels tab in the app’s bottom bar in India but there are three different ways in how it is positioned along with other buttons for profile, home, explore, adding a new post and more.Read more

The Taste With Vir: The year of living foolishly

If you have been following the news then there are certain things you probably already know. You are probably aware that the Covid pandemic has reached an all-time high in India. Read more

Watch why Kangana Ranaut is considered controversy’s favourite child

Kangana Ranaut has been in the midst of a raging controversy over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark and criticism of the Mumbai police. The actor and some leaders from the Shiv Sena have exchanged barbs over Kangana’s statement. However, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut finds herself embroiled in a controversy. Watch the video here