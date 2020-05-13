News updates from Hindustan Times: With 66 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s Dharavi crosses 1000-mark,count at 1028 and all the latest news

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi.(HT PHOTO.)

With 66 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s Dharavi crosses 1000-mark; count at 1028

Mumbai's Dharavi reported 66 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the count of coronavirus patients in Asia's largest slum past the 1000-mark. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Dharavi now stands at 1,028, according to state health department data.

In Karnataka, hotels, gyms and golf courses likely to open after May 17: Govt

In an indication that further lockdown relaxations are in the offing in Karnataka post-May 17, the state's tourism minister C T Ravi said that hotels, gyms, fitness centres and golf courses will be allowed to open to boost economic activities in the state.

Lockdown 4.0: Here’s what different states are considering to open

The state governments are working on the strategy for lockdown 4.0, in which complete shutdowns are expected only in the containment zones-- ranging from a building to a locality—allowing space for the resumption of almost all activities, except large social gatherings and educational institutions, official said.

Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and present Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court Collegium did not face any government interference during his tenure as the CJI when appointing judges to high courts and the Supreme Court.

“If I sledge Virat, he will get angry, but Sachin…” Wasim Akram explains difference between Kohli, Tendulkar

Wasim Akram is the latest to weigh in on the never-ending Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar and feels when it comes to mental toughness, the former India batsman edges out the current captain of the Indian team.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt speak with paparazzi ahead of Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet, ask them to take care. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were seen asking about the well-being of the paparazzi as they reached the venue for his father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet on Tuesday.

Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: Actor self shoots magazine cover, talks about Batman, not working out

Robert Pattinson has been always been controversy's child, from dissing his own movies (Twilight) to sleeping during the screening of his own movie at film festivals, the actor's whimsical and honest personality is endearing and had landed him a loyal fan base over the years.

This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

Sometimes the Internet blesses us with adorable doggos who succeed in melting our hearts quite easily. This time also, it has gifted us something we didn't think we needed. A doggo, getting ready and going for a date is exactly the type of content you need to convert your sigh into a smile.

AICTE free online courses registration ends on May 15, check details

In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a number of e-learning courses for which registration can be done for free till May 15.