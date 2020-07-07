News updates from Hindustan Times: With border infrastructure in focus, Rajnath Singh chairs review meeting with BRO officials and all the latest news

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Road Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

India keeps focus on building border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh chairs crucial meet to review projects

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other officials about the progress in ongoing infrastructure projects on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. Read more

The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence

Male power and its brutal projection is the central theme of what is colloquially defined as chopsticks culture. Submission to the powerful with all its frills can still be observed in East and South East Asian societies, particularly the middle kingdom ruled now by Emperor Xi Jinping. Read more

Chocolates are good for health, boost your mood and help your libido

Chocolates are probably one of the few food items that taste great and also contain significant health benefits. Read more

On Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s 5th wedding anniversary, revisiting their cute love story with 10 romantic pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are celebrating five years of togetherness this Tuesday. The couple tied to knot in 2015 and are parents to two adorable kids--daughter Misha and son Zain. Read more

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, Mumbai Police shares what else MSD stands for

Where there’s a tweet, there’s a message - that seems to be the motto behind the Mumbai Police Twitter handle that shares some quirky and interesting tweets to put forth important messages. Read more

Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, death toll, testing rate in the country, UGC’s deadline for final year exams, return of International cricket after 4 months. Read more

England vs West Indies: Test cricket is back but how will it be different amid Covid-19? All you need to know

Here is the kicker - Test cricket is back! Nearly four months after the world of cricket came to a halt due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, cricket is set to finally make a return as England take on West Indies in the first Test in Southampton starting from Wednesday. Read more