News updates from Hindustan Times: Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day and all the latest news

Female Indian Army officers march during the Army Day parade in New Delhi. (HT file photo)

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day

A woman army officer will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag during the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, said a curtain raiser issued by the defence ministry on Friday. Read more

Galwan clash, coronavirus and Ram temple: President Kovind addresses India on 74th Independence day

From paying tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan clash with China to counting four lessons coronavirus pandemic has taught the humans, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday covered a range of pertinent topics in his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Read more

Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan

The Pakistani deep state is pushing the Haqqani Network to increase its stake in so-called Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) to retain its leverage on Afghanistan irrespective of the on-going peace process and maintain plausible deniability in future terror attacks in Af-Pak region, according to senior counter-terrorism officials. Read more

Khuda Haafiz movie review: Vidyut Jammwal will find you and he will kill you in this entertaining but flawed thriller

The woman-rescue trope has been a staple in cinema. Princesses and brides have forever gone missing and valiant men have scaled mountains and seas in search of them, battling villains and befriending golden-hearted strangers on their way. Read more

Instagram kept deleted photos, messages on its servers for more than a year

While we expect that something we have deleted on Instagram to be deleted forever, a bug made it otherwise. Security researcher Saugat Pokharel requested a copy of photos and direct messages from Instagram and he was sent data that he had deleted more than a year ago. Read more

Princepal can make it to the top level, says NBA G League chief

Though he is likely to figure only in 12 exhibition matches outside the competition’s traditional structure as part of a one-year development programme, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, president of National Basketball Association’s (NBA) G League, feels Indian basketball player Princepal Singh has taken the right decision by joining the Select Team managed by the league itself. Read more

Viral dosa-making video with Mindy Kaling, saree photos: Indians scramble to find Kamala Harris’ Chennai connect

The moment US Senator Kamala Harris was chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, she has been making waves in the news, globally and in India. Read more