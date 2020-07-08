News updates from Hindustan Times: Working to raise health spending to 2.1% of GDP, says finance panel and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP

As India battles the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, fifteenth finance commission chairman NK Singh on Tuesday said the commission was working towards a financing model to raise federal public-health spending to about 2.1% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years. Read more

4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site

The Indian Army has begun a rigourous verification process to monitor the withdrawal of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Read more

Strength training exercises for you to try at home

Let’s admit it that all of us have watched plenty of online workout tutorials and promised ourselves to kick-start a fitness regime while working from home (and then forgotten about it due to lack of motivation or equipment!). Read more

Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

Actor Neetu Kapoor turns 62 on Wednesday, weeks after the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu stood by his side like a rock, Rishi had said, as he underwent treatment for cancer over the last couple of years. Read more

England vs West Indies: First steps towards the new normal

Cricket’s back, and it comes to us in the form of an English summer, that age old mix of fickle weather and fine fast bowling. Except this is nothing like we have seen in a very long time. Read more

HT Salutes: UP man helping migrants labourers with food, work as they return

Sanjay Singh, 45, helped migrant workers by providing them with food and work as they returned home on foot. Singh, who is the founder of a voluntary group called Parmarth Samaj Sewi Sansthan, helped in providing food and water to migrants at the Madhya Pradesh border. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed for Aug 5: Note 20, Fold 2 and more set for launch

Samsung has officially announced its Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 5. At its annual event, Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series and next-generation foldable phone. Read more

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath’s temple visit ahead of bypolls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Congress leader Kamal Nath. Reacting to Kamal Nath’s temple visit ahead of by-polls in the state, Chouhan said, “To win polls, one needs people’s grace along with the grace of god.” Read more