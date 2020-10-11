News updates from Hindustan Times: Written permission from parents mandatory as UP schools set to reopen from Oct 19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12, written permission from parents mandatory

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced reopening of schools from October 19. The schools of all boards and situated outside containment zones will reopen after remaining shut for over six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today

The Mumbai Police on Saturday sent summons to six people — the CEO of Republic TV Vikas Khanchandani, COOs Hersh Bhandari and Priya Mukherjee, channel’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh, CEO of Hansa Research Group Praveen Nijhara and another employee — in the alleged fake TRP fraud probe. Read more

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million

Total cases of Covid-19 in India crossed seven million on Saturday and the total number of recovered patients surpassed six million, with an apparent slowdown visible in the rate of new infections across the country in recent weeks. Read more

IPL 2020: KKR’s Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a BCCI press released stated. Read more

Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story review: Engrossing series brings back Amitabh Bachchan of Dalal Street

At the height of Harshad Mehta’s run as the king of the Bombay Stock Exchange, a magazine had featured him on its cover with ‘The Raging Bull’ as its headline. Read more

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar give fans a sneak peek of their mask-free New Jersey trip

While we revisit old travel memories, Bollywood’s supermodel Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are minting new ones in New Jersey. Keeping their travel bug alive amid Covid-19, the lovebirds were seen giving fans a sneak peek of their latest adventure and we cannot help but crave a similar getaway this weekend. Read more

What would it look like to ‘fly’ over Jupiter? Video created using pics shows

Are you someone who loves gazing at the sky and wondering about outer space? Is it one of your hobbies to read about different celestial bodies? Read more

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli powers RCB to 37-run win against CSK

Royals Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in Dubai on Saturday. It was captain Kohli’s unbeaten 90 off 52 balls that powered RCB to a competitive 169 for 4 on a slowish track after opting to bat. Read more