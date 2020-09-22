News updates from Hindustan Times: Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills and all the latest news

Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the presidential palace in New Delhi in May 2019. (Reuters File Photo )

Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Opposition’s standoff with government over farm bills

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi returned to India on Tuesday morning after undergoing a routine health check-up in the United States, people familiar with the development said. Read more

‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar, on day-long fast, takes jibe at Centre over tax notice

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took at a dig at the Centre after receiving a notice from the Income Tax department. The notice, he said, was sent to him because the Centre “loves us”. Read more

120 tribals in jail under anti-terror law for 3 years, trial yet to begin

For more than three years, things have not been normal in the village Burakapal since 37 tribal residents of this village were arrested and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act ( UAPA). Read more

India trials for Russia’s ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine could start in next few weeks

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd could begin late-stage Indian clinical trials of Russia’s potential coronavirus vaccine in the next few weeks, an executive at the Indian drugmaker said on Tuesday. Read more

Deepika Padukone may be summoned by NCB in drugs case if needed: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed, an official said on Tuesday. NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Read more

Balanced Rajasthan Royals look for early gains against confident Chennai Super Kings

A promising Rajasthan Royals unit will look to get their IPL 2020 campaign off to a winning start when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Read more

Harsh Goenka shares quirky video to remind people to stay home and stay safe

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka is known for sharing fun, witty and informative tweets. And one of his recent posts has grabbed the attention of netizens. Along with a video that highlights the importance of staying home and staying safe during the ongoing pandemic. Read more

Skoda to consider Enyaq electric SUV for India

Skoda Auto has gone on a SUV-offensive in India, with at least two confirmed launches so far - the Karoq SUV and the upcoming Vision IN SUV. Read more

No guarantee any Covid vaccine in development will work: WHO chief

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is no guarantee any Covid-19 vaccine in ‘development will work’. In a virtual address, Tedros also said that almost 200 Covid vaccines are in clinical & pre-clinical testing. Watch