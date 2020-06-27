Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Yashwant Sinha throws hat into electoral battle to 'change Bihar' and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Union Minister Yashawant Sinha addressing a media conference in Patna on Saturday where he announced his plans to launch a new political alternative in Bihar. (HT photo)

Yashwant Sinha throws hat into electoral battle to ‘change Bihar’

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced that he would work for a new political alternative in Bihar to replace the Nitish Kumar government due to its “utter failure on multiple fronts”. Read more

‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said on Saturday matters of national security should not be politicised and one must remember what happened after the 1962 war when large tracts of land were occupied by the Chinese. Read more

NASA’s 10-year-long timelapse video of the Sun is simply magnificent. Watch



NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center recently shared a video on their official YouTube channel which has now left people in awe. They shared a 10-year-long incredible timelapse video of the Sun and chances are after seeing the clip you’ll think that it is nothing short of magnificent. Read more



Shimla: What people of Chinese-descent feel about India-China tension

A trader of Chinese descent in Shimla said that he feels more Indian than Chinese and that is also the sentiment of people in the city. He was commenting on the ongoing tension between India and China which deteriorated into deadly physical clashes between soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. Read more

‘He wasn’t only aggressive with opponents, but even his own players’: Ojha recalls Anil Kumble’s captaincy

Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha is one the rare cricketers to have played with some of the biggest superstars of the current and the previous era of Indian cricket. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to estranged wife’s divorce filing, sends her legal notice

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has responded to estranged wife Aaliya’s divorce filing by sending her a legal notice. Aaliya had filed for divorce on May 6. Read more

Improving balance and reducing risk of chronic illness: Learn walking meditation and its health benefits

Meditation is not half as daunting as it sounds. Nor does it require decades of disciple to practice. It is the simple practice of mindfulness and situational awareness that can have tremendous benefits for the body and mind. Read more

