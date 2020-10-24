Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also inaugurated women help desks, being set up in each police station. (ANI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the setting up of a secret glass room in police stations across the state would help women complainants speak freely to women police personnel. Read more

Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra

BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. Watch here

Set, aim, trick or treat! Man builds ‘candypult’ for Halloween, netizens love it

Along with spookiness in the air, Halloween comes with the joy of trick or treating and lots of candy. And keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, people have come up with their own creative ways to enjoy trick and treating. Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: ‘Right from the second game,’ MS Dhoni explains what went wrong with CSK this season

2020 has been a forgetful year for Chennai Super Kings. There were much expectations with the franchise of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League but the UAE hasn’t proved a happy hunting ground for the three-time champions. Read more

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm review: An audacious achievement by Sacha Baron Cohen, one of the bravest storytellers of our times

While Sacha Baron Cohen had been up to his antics for several months, the first rumblings of a potential Borat sequel arrived just a few weeks ago, when he was spotted running around Los Angeles in full costume. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
Oct 24, 2020 12:33 IST
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
‘Bihar should get but why not all states?’ Shiv Sena on vaccine promise
Oct 24, 2020 13:52 IST

latest news

South America’s posh summer hotspot to stay closed on Covid-19
Oct 24, 2020 13:59 IST
Delhi Police to check Aarogya Setu app of all visitors to police buildings
Oct 24, 2020 13:54 IST
Rajasthan girl killed by brother for insisting on marrying man she loved
Oct 24, 2020 13:49 IST
SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP: An unchanged SRH to deal with Gayle-Force
Oct 24, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.