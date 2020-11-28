Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Yogi Adityanath says he's not against renaming Hyderabad as BJP gears up for GHMC polls and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a roadshow at Hyderabad to boost the BJP’s chances of winning the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council elections (PTI)

GHMC polls: UP CM Adityanath says not averse to renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a roadshow at Hyderabad to boost the BJP’s chances of winning the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council elections due to be held next month. Read More

It’s never about the money spent on a product, it’s always about quality: Fujifilm India’s Arun Babu speaks about their

Fujifilm India recently launched the Fujifilm X-S10 (X-S10), adding to its flagship X series range of mirrorless digital cameras. Read More

Apologised to KL Rahul while batting: Glenn Maxwell’s stunning reply to IPL meme



Glenn Maxwell had faced a lot criticism after a poor performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020. Read More



Smriti Irani posts clip of artist playing Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai on guitar. It is mesmerizing

The intriguing content shared on Smriti Irani’s official Instagram account never fails to entertain netizens. Read More

5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone is celebrating five years of her film, Tamasha. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali and starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapooor. Read More

‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders

Protests by farmers against 3 recent laws are continuing. The farmers who were allowed to enter the national capital on November 27 are camping at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Watch

