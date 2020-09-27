News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Your arrangements will take care of all’, says Adar Poonawalla praises PM Modi’s vaccine vision and all the latest news

A man walks past a signpost of India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at its laboratory in Pune. (Reuters file photo)

‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises PM Modi’s vaccine vision

The CEO of the Pune-based pharma company thanks PM Modi for his leadership, a day after his UNGA speech where he said India is committed to help the global community. Read more

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills

PM Modi started the Mann Ki Baat address with highlighting the art of storytelling. He said that the coronavirus disease pandemic has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer. Read more

‘Perfect boss and mentor’: Omar Abdullah condoles demise of former Union minister Jaswant Singh

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, recalled the memories he has of working with former Union minister Jaswant Singh, who died of prolonged illness on Sunday and called him the “perfect boss and mentor”. Read more

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik names three KKR players he would ‘give’ to get Rabada, Iyer and Ashwin from Delhi Capitals

“I’ll give you a hypothetical scenario. In the movie Pandavar Bhoomi, there’s one family. So you have to the opportunity to adopt three and give me three to adopt,” Ashwin told Karthik in a Youtube show called Hello Dubaiaah hosted by the former. Read more

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus review: Brownie points for the attempt

A well-built and a robust product, the ThinkBook Plus definitely changes the definition of a ‘clamshell’ laptop. Read more

Maintenance of vehicle documents, e-challans through IT portal from October 1

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has said that use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of traffic rules in the country. Read more

Amid IPL 2020 and ‘crazy heat’ of Dubai, Preity Zinta misses ski trip and this throwback picture is proof

Currently in Dubai to support her team Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League 2020, Preity Zinta set fans relating with her travel nostalgia as she shared throwback picture from her ski trip. Read more