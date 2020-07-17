News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi says India has helped over 150 nations in fight against Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India had extended help to over 150 countries in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He said this in his address to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Session 2020 on Friday. Read more

In a first, Kerala CM confirms community transmission of Covid-19

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed that community transmission of Covid-19 has occurred in two coastal hamlets of capital Thiruvananthapuram and asked people to be extra vigilant. Read more

Realme India CEO confirms entry in high-end TV segment, to launch a 55-inch 4K model

A few days ago, at the time of the Realme C11 budget smartphone launch, we got Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth to exclusively talk about the future products and premium smartphones as well. Read more

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has reacted to filmmaker R Balki’s recent challenge to name better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Balki’s comments came in the middle of an ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry. Read more

‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Makhaya Ntini opens up about time in South African team

In what could be a damaging statement on the state of affairs in South African cricket, former national team fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has alleged that he was isolated by his teammates, while opening up about racism. Read more

Fashion on your face! Covid-19 masks get stylish, with designs for every occasion

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across India, and face masks become compulsory, fashion brands have jumped at the opportunity to make them resuable and more stylish. Think of them as the newest accessory to complete your at-home or briefly-stepping-outdoors look, whether you’re in pin-striped formals, loungewear, your trusty kurta or even your wedding lehenga. Read more

Mumbai Police uses Mad Hatter’s dialogue from Alice in Wonderland to answer this question

Creative yet essential, this is how Mumbai Police often designs their social media posts. More often than not, their posts are about sharing essential advice with people that should be followed. Read more

Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident

A man in Odisha’s Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city. Watch the full video for more.