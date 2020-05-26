News updates from Hindustan Times: After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar here, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday while asserting that the state government is “strong”. Read more

70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India

The rate of infection of the coronavirus disease has been increasing in the country, an analysis of the infection data by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan shows. Nearly 7,000 cases were reported on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,38,845. Read more

What if a player tests positive on Day 2 of a match: Rahul Dravid questions bio-secure environment idea

Former India captain Rahul Dravid feels the ambition to resume cricket in a bio-secure environment is “unrealistic”, giving a thumbs down to the concept primarily floated by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Read more

Xiaomi’s wireless Redmi Earbuds S launched in India at ₹1,799: Specifications, availability and more

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi today launched its wireless earphones in India, the Earbuds S. Priced at ₹1,799, the audio accessory comes in Black and is expected to be a rival to the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo, which is priced at ₹2,999. Read more

Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is Mumbai Police’s new advisory meme inspiration

Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has sparked an online chatter. Mumbai Police took the opportunity of the hype to share an advisory using a meme inspired from the trailer to put forth a message for people. Read more

The Taste with Vir: The unloved restaurant business

When the lockdown first started, the restaurant business knew it was in trouble. At that time, nobody thought the lockdown would last this long. Or that, even after the lockdown was lifted, restaurants would not be allowed to re-open. Read more

Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, deaths in the country due to the virus, WHO’s decision to suspend trial of HCQ, spread of covid in all 3 of Delhi’s jails, outbreak of ‘Banana Covid’ and more. Read more

Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic, Parineeti Chopra call it their ‘best photo’

On the occasion of Memorial Day, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her parents in their army uniforms. Memorial Day is an American holiday for honouring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Read more

Elon Musk and Grimes change their son’s name, a bit. Memes remain hilarious though

Elon Musk previously announced that his newborn son’s name is “X Æ A-12.” From creative memes to questions about the name’s pronunciation, Twitter landed into a tizzy after the announcement. Read more