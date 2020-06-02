Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates with Hindustan Times: Another terrorist killed in encounter in Tral and all the latest news

News updates with Hindustan Times: Another terrorist killed in encounter in Tral and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Another terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral: Police

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during a gun battle in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday, in the third encounter in the region in three days, police said. Read more

World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with industries in their endeavour to help India get ahead on the path of self-reliance. Read more

How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated



The India Meteorological Department said in its weather outlook on Tuesday morning that Nisarga is expected to become a cyclonic storm on Monday morning and a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm on June 2. Read more



This giraffe ogling at its dinner may remind you of yourself at restaurants

There are some tenuous moments in a restaurant where you look at the menu and wonder, should I stick to my dish of preference or try something new. This contemplation is in no way easy but it is definitely thought-provoking. Read more

Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death

US President Donald Trump threatened that he would deploy military to quell the violent protests throughout the country. Protests have engulfed at least 140 cities following the death of George Floyd. Read more

Facebook employees stage virtual walkout to protest against Zuckerberg’s inaction on Trump’s posts

Some Facebook employees have staged a virtual walkout to protest against CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s inaction against posts made by Donald Trump last week. Read more

Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

Late music composer and singer Wajid Khan’s mother Razina has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wajid had died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday and his mother was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency
Jun 02, 2020 13:25 IST
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Jun 02, 2020 13:24 IST
‘Modi’s handling of economy a step above junk’: Rahul Gandhi on Moody’s rating
Jun 02, 2020 13:21 IST
Arjun Kapoor lies to friend’s granny about helping out at home
Jun 02, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.