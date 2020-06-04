Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 09:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new long-haul aircraft will be used exclusively by PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September

Two specially modified Boeing-777 aircraft, capable of countering missile threats, will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Air India One fleet by September-end, two people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Read more

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Read more

Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan



Terror groups Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been expanding their footprint in Afghanistan as part of a carefully-crafted strategy of Pakistan’s deep state to fuel terrorism in Kabul and beyond irrespective of how the US-Taliban peace process pans out, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times. Read more



‘Facing results of three years of immature leadership’: Mattis rips into Trump

Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis condemned his former boss, President Donald Trump, over his aggressive rhetoric and strategy to quell protests that erupted after the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. Read more

Diet Sabya gives history lesson in gandi copies with posts of Madhuri Dixit, Band of Boys ripping of Versace, FRIENDS. Designers hit back

Indian fashion fraternity’s self-appointed watchdog, Diet Sabya, has finally started reposting again and is giving us all lessons in the history of ‘Gandi copies’. Read more

’83 the movie: The sons also rise

Perhaps you have heard of Chirag Patil, the 33-year old actor of Marathi films and TV serials. Or perhaps you haven’t. But you certainly will hear and see Patil in director Kabir Khan’s 83—the much-awaited film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev—where he plays the role of one of the Indian cricketers. Read more

When Jennifer Aniston recalled her only meeting with Angelina Jolie, told her ‘Brad is so excited to be working with you’

Angelina Jolie has spent almost her entire professional life being a tabloid favourite, and on her 45th birthday, much of the discussion around her remains restricted to her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
Jun 04, 2020 09:16 IST
THE Asia University Rankings: IIT Ropar ranked 47th
Jun 04, 2020 09:15 IST
Tiananmen anniversary marked by crackdown, Hong Kong vigil ban
Jun 04, 2020 09:05 IST
Vidya Balan reacts to Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma’s release
Jun 04, 2020 09:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.