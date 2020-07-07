Sections
News updates with Hindustan Times: Urban joblessness on the rise as cities impose restrictions and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Economists said the continuing struggle by cities to deal with Covid-19, the sub-optimal functioning of industries, the lingering pain of micro and small enterprises and the lack of demand in the market are impacting the overall jobs environment. (HT photo)

Urban joblessness on the rise as cities impose restrictions

Urban unemployment, having fallen for four straight weeks, has reversed course and risen in the week ended July 5, in tandem with the renewed lockdown in parts of India, according to a survey. Read more

Elyments promises a fix after several users report OTP registration failure

The new homegrown social media app ‘Elyments’ launched this Sunday but users have been unable to register on it. The team behind Elyments has updated saying that they’re working on it. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in cinema: ‘I don’t like my work; I see so many flaws that need to be rectified’



‘I don’t like my work,” is Abhishek Bachchan’s answer if you ask him to pick his favourite films in a 20-year long career. “When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he says candidly. Read more



Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row

Amid the face-off with China at the Line of Actual Control, India took steps to boost its defence capabilities. The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by the defence minister Rajnath Singh, recently gave its approval for the purchase of at least 33 fighter aircraft, and an arsenal of missiles. Read more

‘Great damage to world’: Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, launched a tweet attack on China. He accused Beijing of causing ‘great damage’ to the US and the world. His latest salvo came days after a scathing attack in his US Independence Day speech. Read more

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Why there won’t be a captain like him again

Think of the greatest Indian captains of all time and what comes to mind… Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly? Or one name that perhaps shadows all the above players combined? MS Dhoni. Read more

Chocolate Day 2020: Here’s how chocolate was introduced to the world

World Chocolate Day celebrated on July 7 is all about celebrating perhaps the finest creation of humankind. If there ever was anything that everyone unanimously agreed upon, it would be about chocolate’s delicious taste. Read more

