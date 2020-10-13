Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

Earlier in July, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had extended her detention by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA). (HT File Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday released from detention.

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention,” said Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Mehbooba’s official Twitter handle confirmed the news and said, “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May Allah protect you.”

Welcoming the release of Mehbooba, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMuftiSahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba.”

Earlier in July, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had extended her detention by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mehboobai’s release came two weeks after the Supreme Court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration if fthe ormer chief minister’s detention under the PSA can be extended beyond a year and, if so, “how long do you propose to extend it”. The bench had fixed the next date of hearing on Thursday (October 15).

Mehbooba was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

She was first detained under Sections 107 and 151 of CrPC but later booked under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Initially, Mehbooba was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at M A Link Road here.

The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

Mehbooba’s daughter, Iltija, had challenged her detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on September 29.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released in March after over seven months in detention.