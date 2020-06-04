‘Next time it will be Gujarati Khichdi’: Australian PM tells PM Modi during virtual summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered to make Gujarati khichdi when he spoke to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday through video-conferencing. Morrison also said that he would like to meet PM Modi in person.

“I wish I could be there for what has become the famous Modi hug. And I have to share my samosas, we had a bit of fun over the weekend. Next time, it has to be the Gujarati khichdi which I know is your favourite, as you mentioned to me before. I’ll try that out of the kitchen before next time we meet in person,” the Australian Prime Minister said at the virtual summit between the two leaders.

A smiling PM Modi welcomed the offer. “I am pleased to know about your offer. The samosas you made is being talked about a lot here in India. Now that you’ve mentioned khichdi, it will make Gujaratis very happy. Many Gujarati families live in Australia,” he said.

“We call it by different names in different parts of the country, but khichdi is famous in entire India,” he added.

On Sunday, Morrison had shared on Twitter the photo of popular Indian snack samosas, and offered to share them with PM Modi. He shared the images of the snack, and mango chutney along with it, on his Twitter feed on Sunday and named it ScoMosas.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison posted on Twitter and tagged PM Modi.

PM Modi, saying they look delicious. “Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” PM Modi tweeted.

Both PM Modi and Morrison held an online summit on Thursday focussing on ways to further broadbase bilateral ties in a range of areas like healthcare, trade and defence.

PM Modi said he believed that it is the “perfect time and perfect opportunity” to further strengthen the relationship between India and Australia.

It is the first time that Modi held a “bilateral” virtual summit with a foreign leader.

Relationship between the two nations was upgraded to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ level in 2009. Since then, both countries have expanded their cooperation in a range of key areas.