‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer

Taking a swipe at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot now moving his MLAs to Jaisalmer, the BJP state chief Satish Poonia said at this rate the legislators will soon reach Pakistan.

The MLAs, who had been camping in a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi highway since July 13, arrived at the Jaipur airport amid tight security. Five chartered flights ferried them to Jaisalmer, some 550km from state capital Jaipur.

CM Gehlot, facing rebellion from Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs, alleged poaching attempts by the BJP as reason to move his lawmakers to a new destination.

“The government needs to be saved as you can see the way the Centre and its departments (I-T and ED) are after us. The pressure will be less there (Jaisalmer). I and most of the ministers will stay here and the rest will keep coming. There will be no compromise in governance,” CM Gehlot told reporters before boarding the flight to Jaisalmer.

The CM said since the governor announced assembly session dates, the MLAs and their family members have been receiving calls. “Even threatening calls are being made. What will happen to a country where horse trading is done at such a level?” asked CM Gehlot.

Hitting out at home minister Amit Shah, the CM said, “I take name of (Amit) Shah again and again as he was at the forefront (of toppling the governments) in Goa, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa. What has happened to Amit Shah? Day or night…awake or sleeping, he only thinks how to topple opposition governments. If the elected government will be toppled in such a manner, then how will democracy be saved?”

According to Jaipur airport officials, the planes were hired from India Fly Safe Aviation Pvt Ltd and Himalayaputra Aviation Pvt. Ltd. A total of five charter planes --- three in afternoon and two in evening (carrying the CM) took around 100 MLAs to Jaisalmer.

Jaisalmer superintendent of police Ajay Singh escorted the legislators to Hotel Suryagarh, located about 20 km from the city on the Jaisalmer-Sam highway. Heavy security has been deployed in and around the hotel.

BJP state chief Satish Poonia questioned where will the CM move them next?

“Pakistan is ahead now. The CM talks high of democracy and constitution, but if there is unity and no fear then why do this. The CM should run the government from secretariat and not from Fairmont hotel,” said Poonia.

The government, Poonia added, will not be able to face the opposition in the assembly this time. “The situation of Congress in Rajasthan is self destructive. The CM talks of democracy but is acting dictatorial and there is no governance,” he said.

Defending the government, transport minister Pratap Singh said the MLAs were moved to Jaisalmer so that they can remain united. “The chief minister’s strategy is that not a single MLA is poached,” he said. The minister said shifting was part of their strategy. “Work of people will not suffer,” he assured.

The hotel, built with Jaisalmer’s famous yellow limestone and shaped with high ‘parkota’-style walls, has 70 rooms and all of them are booked for MLAs. Suryagarh has been the venue of shooting of TV serials and films.

The hotel has hosted many celebrity weddings, said Manoj Choudhary, a Jaisalmer-based travel agent.