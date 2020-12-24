Sections
NGT directs Power, Coal ministries to undertake safety audit of thermal power stations

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed remedial measures to be adopted for future. (Mint file photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed secretaries of ministries of Power and Coal to undertake safety audit of thermal power stations throughout the country expeditiously, preferably within six months, to avoid recurrence of incidents like Tamil Nadu Neyveli boiler blast in future.

The NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed remedial measures to be adopted for future.

“We also direct the Secretaries, ministries of Power and Coal, Government of India, in coordination with such other Departments/Institutions as may be necessary, to undertake safety audit of similarly placed thermal power stations, throughout the country expeditiously, preferably within six months, to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future,” the NGT said.

The Tribunal remark came after observing a report filed before it where it was stated that the cause of the incident in Tamil Nadu Neyveli boiler blast was the failure of the staff handling the situation who did not have the knowledge of the 28 SOPs and of the process and the staff was not given due training and requisite work permits.



The NGT was also informed that the compensation has been paid to the victims as per direction.

However, the NGT refrained from directing retirement of the unit but said that all safety measures may be duly adopted which may be regularly monitored and audited by teams of experts on the subject and also by the Regulators.

Proceedings in the matter were initiated on the basis of a news report relating to Tamil Nadu Neyveli boiler blast, which killed 6 people and 17 injured in July this year.

