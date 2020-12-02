NGT extends ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, other cities amid decline in air quality

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday extended the ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other cities, where the air quality is in the poor and above category.

It said during Christmas and on the New Year, the use of green crackers will be allowed between 11.55pm and 12.30am but only at places where air quality is in the moderate zone or better.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers will continue.

“There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the poor and above category,” the bench said.

The NGT also directed district magistrates to ensure that firecrackers are not sold in Delhi-NCR and ordered strict compliance with the ban.

Last month, ahead of Diwali, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight in Delhi and NCR, as well as in places which had recorded poor air quality levels in 2019.

The NGT then attached a list of 122 places across the country, which had recorded poor air quality levels in November 2019.