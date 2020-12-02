Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NGT extends ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, other cities amid decline in air quality

NGT extends ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, other cities amid decline in air quality

It said during Christmas and on the New Year, the use of green crackers will be allowed between 11.55pm and 12.30am but only at places where air quality is in the moderate zone or better

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People burst firecrackers on Diwali at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai on November 14. (Pratik Chorge/HT file photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday extended the ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other cities, where the air quality is in the poor and above category.

It said during Christmas and on the New Year, the use of green crackers will be allowed between 11.55pm and 12.30am but only at places where air quality is in the moderate zone or better.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers will continue.

“There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the poor and above category,” the bench said.



The NGT also directed district magistrates to ensure that firecrackers are not sold in Delhi-NCR and ordered strict compliance with the ban.

Also read | Ban on firecrackers an example of judicial overreach, says Naidu

Last month, ahead of Diwali, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight in Delhi and NCR, as well as in places which had recorded poor air quality levels in 2019.

The NGT then attached a list of 122 places across the country, which had recorded poor air quality levels in November 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Dec 02, 2020 16:54 IST
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 17:21 IST
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Dec 02, 2020 17:22 IST
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Pandya, Jadeja and Shardul help India avoid whitewash at Canberra
Dec 02, 2020 17:39 IST
NEP 2020: Challenges that govt must address to expedite education reforms
Dec 02, 2020 17:38 IST
Israel transfers $1 billion to cash-strapped Palestinian authority
Dec 02, 2020 17:36 IST
Shahid, Mira wish ‘world’s best dadi’ Neelima Azeem on birthday
Dec 02, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.