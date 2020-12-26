Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NGT extends term of oversight committee to monitor pollution of Ganga

NGT extends term of oversight committee to monitor pollution of Ganga

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that unless the UP government sets up any other effective alternative mechanism, it may not be advisable to close the committee abruptly.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

In the course of time, the committee has been requested to monitor compliance of some other environmental issues also such as relating to water bodies. (PTI Photo)

The National Green Tribunal has extended the term of an oversight committee to monitor pollution of Ganga river and oversee compliance of environmental norms in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that unless the UP government sets up any other effective alternative mechanism, it may not be advisable to close the committee abruptly.

Accordingly, the term of the oversight committee, for the time being, will be extended for six months. If the State of UP has any other suggestion, it will be open to put forward the same, it said.

“We also request the oversight committee to monitor compliance of directions to oversee preparation of District Environment Management Plans (DEMPs) and their execution by the District Environment Committees (DECs) in terms of order of this tribunal,” the bench said.

The tribunal noted that initially the tenure of the oversight committee headed by former high court judge Justice SVS Rathore was for six months which was subsequently extended at different intervals. The oversight committee replaced earlier committees appointed by the tribunal to monitor pollution of Ganga, rejuvenation of river Hindon and associated issues, sand mining at Allahabad, pollution of thermal power stations in Singrauli, pollution of Ramgarh lake and River Ami in Gorakhpur, solid and biomedical waste management norms etc.

In the course of time, the committee has been requested to monitor compliance of some other environmental issues also such as relating to water bodies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
by HT Correspondent
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Coal India set to diversify into non-coal mining areas in 2021
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Williamson leads New Zealand fightback in first Pakistan test
by Reuters
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas reveals Eijaz’s girlfriend was cheating on him
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Monolith’ appears at San Francisco, this time with a gingerbread twist
by Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.