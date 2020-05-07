Sections
Home / India News / NGT to take up Vizag gas leak case tomorrow

NGT to take up Vizag gas leak case tomorrow

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take up on Friday the matter titled “In re: Gas Leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh”.

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh, New Delhi

Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak, in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 07, 2020. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday took cognisance on its own about the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take up on Friday the matter titled “In re: Gas Leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh”.

Earlier in the day, a plea was filed seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the gas leak incident. The NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation, has sought constitution of a high-level committee, comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to probe the incident.

It has also sought direction to the state government to ensure the protection and security of the residents of the surrounding area and imposing exemplary costs on violators.



Hours after the styrene gas leak around 2.30 am from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village near here, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on sidewalks, near ditches and on the road, raising fears of a major industrial disaster.

The leak was noticed by company staff who were reportedly inspecting machines to restart the factory and raised an alarm.

A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving many people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems, as the AP government ordered a probe into the issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
May 07, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
To pedal home, 18 migrants in Mohali sell phones to buy cycles
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
Hizbul associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
May 07, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.