Sections
Home / India News / NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss

NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where the hacker tries to infect a server with a type of malware that renders users of the server unable to access key files.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:28 IST

By Anisha Dutta | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to a cyber security firm Sophos, 82% of Indian organisations were reportedly hit by ransomware over the last year.

The server of government’s highway construction arm--the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was attacked by a malware Sunday night, according to officials aware of the development.

When the malware attacked the email server of the authority, it may have also impacted the huge pool of data on highways and confidential information over the past decade, officials said. However, NHAI has clarified that the attack was foiled, and no data loss took place.

“A ransomware attack on NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security system and email servers were shut down from safety point of view. The system has been restored now. No data loss took place. NHAI Data lake and other systems remained unaffected from this attack,” an NHAI spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where the hacker tries to infect a server with a type of malware that renders users of the server unable to access key files. Before he removes the malware and lets users regain access to their data and devices, the hacker then demands a ransom.



According to a cyber security firm Sophos, 82% of Indian organisations were reportedly hit by ransomware over the last year. “This is not a huge surprise. Cyber-hygiene is generally poor in India, and pirated technology abounds, creating weaknesses in cyber defenses. This makes organisations vulnerable to attack,” it wrote in its report titled ‘The State of Ransomware 2020’. Criminals have successfully encrypted files in 73% of the attacks and breaches worldwide, the report said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Honour PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year: Deora to govt
Jun 30, 2020 00:40 IST
More local trains likely, state may allow more essential service staff
Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
Mumbai mayor admitted to hospital, kidney stone suspected
Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
Disgusting that Sushant’s death is being used for ulterior motives: Swara
Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.